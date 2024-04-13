Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.81) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:MERC opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £154.89 million, a PE ratio of -3,570.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.48. Mercia Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 36 ($0.46).

In other news, insider Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain sold 1,563,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £500,420.16 ($633,363.07). 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

