Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Daniel R. Freidman Sells 15,000 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE CAL opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Caleres by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Caleres by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Caleres by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caleres

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.