Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Horizon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 4,647,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,413. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

