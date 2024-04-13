Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of ARCT traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 405,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

