Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 2,302,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

