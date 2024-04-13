Byrne Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE CCL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,056,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,168,436. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

