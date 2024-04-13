Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,600 SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 4,479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 656,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 641,911 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 157,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 307,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSSS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 58.92 and a current ratio of 58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. SuRo Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 76.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

