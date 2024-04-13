Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $332,276,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,611 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,523,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

