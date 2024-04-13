Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 101.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $242.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,230. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

