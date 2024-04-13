Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,643,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $64,644,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,574,000 after acquiring an additional 421,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.54. The company had a trading volume of 882,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

