BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BW LPG Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BWLLY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

