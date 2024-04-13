Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 5.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,876,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $3,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.53. 1,066,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

