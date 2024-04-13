Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,663,200 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the March 15th total of 1,478,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,775.5 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

Shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock remained flat at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.11.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

