Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Target Price at C$6.41

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

