BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Update

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 964,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BrightView Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BV traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

