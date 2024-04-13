Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bravo Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Bravo Mining stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Bravo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.27.
Bravo Mining Company Profile
