Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,984,000.

IVV opened at $513.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

