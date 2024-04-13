Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reissued a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.53.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $169.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.94. Boeing has a 1-year low of $169.37 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

