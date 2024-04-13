BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Paramount Resources Trading Down 2.6 %
PRMRF stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.66.
Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $345.63 million during the quarter.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
