Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $114.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.43.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $471,043.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,289 shares of company stock worth $10,361,913. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.