Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Up 140.0% in March

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOCN. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2,408.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 327,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 314,072 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 576.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 297,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

BOCN opened at $11.10 on Friday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $11.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.