Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS BDCO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

