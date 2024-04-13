Blackwell 3D Construction (OTC:PARG) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC:PARG – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Blackwell 3D Construction Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

About Blackwell 3D Construction

(Get Free Report)

Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in brewing, distribution, and marketing craft-brewed beers in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Brisset Beer International, Inc and changed its name to Power Americas Resource Group Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackwell 3D Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackwell 3D Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.