Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given New $31.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BXSL. Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

