Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

