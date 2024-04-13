Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,002,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,885. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.26. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

