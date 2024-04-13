BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells $843,700.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

