Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

