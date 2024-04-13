Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 481,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IEFA opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

