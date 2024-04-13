Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $267.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

