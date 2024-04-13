Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

