Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

BHVN opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

