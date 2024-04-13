Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.90). 22,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 415,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.77) to GBX 345 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of £437.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,508.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.39.

In other news, insider Daren John Morris bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,650 ($8,416.66). Insiders purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,000 in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

