Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,882,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 3,856,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,508.2 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance
OTCMKTS BJCHF remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.
About Beijing Capital International Airport
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beijing Capital International Airport
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.