Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PPG traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.43. 2,097,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,709. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

