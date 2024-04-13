Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $139,341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

VB traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $216.95. The company had a trading volume of 527,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,921. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

