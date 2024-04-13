Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI traded down $38.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $898.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,332,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,681. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $936.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

