Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 504.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MPC traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.77. 2,086,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.21.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

