Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 356,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.2 %

AbbVie stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.28. 7,029,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

