Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.89. 30,898,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.