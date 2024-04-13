Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,354,527. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded down $4.99 on Friday, hitting $122.52. 24,808,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,541,834. The firm has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $130.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

