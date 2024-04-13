Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,373 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

