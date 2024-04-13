Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,728,544,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after acquiring an additional 795,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,953,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.61. 1,523,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,212. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

