Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.49. 2,002,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.05. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

