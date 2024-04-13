Barclays Lowers Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $26.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BFH opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $895,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $6,323,850. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.