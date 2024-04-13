Barclays Initiates Coverage on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

