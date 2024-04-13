Bank of America Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$18.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$16.40 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.60.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

LUN stock opened at C$15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.77. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

