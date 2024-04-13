Bank of America Boosts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.20

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on IMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.31.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
