Ball’s (BALL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BALL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.58.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

