Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $14,327,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,549.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 448,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,090,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,753,000 after acquiring an additional 279,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

NYSE BCSF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.42%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.